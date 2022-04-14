ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

SNAPSHOT: Dunkin’ brings joy to Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York

By Staff report
Troy Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin,’ celebrated its “Month of Joy” in...

www.troyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

12th Table Hopping Mac-n-Cheese Bowl to benefit Regional Food Bank

Cohoes, WRGB — After years of being held as an indoor event, the 12th timesunion.com/Table Hopping Mac-n-Cheese Bowl was reimagined for 2022 as an outdoor festival. This year's event will take place along a blocked-off Remsen Street. It is expected to be sold-out, but currently there are tickets available.
FOOD & DRINKS
Power 95.9

Harvest Regional Food Bank Heads Back to Waldo, AR, Wednesday, April 6

Harvest Regional Food Bank returns to Columbia County, Arkansas with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. “We have several communities in our rural service area that are not fully served by local partner agencies. To be sure that the residents in these areas are served, we are providing direct service where needed.” said Camille Coker Wrinkle, Executive Director of Harvest Regional Food Bank.
WALDO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WJHG-TV

Rooms With A Purpose brings joy to kids

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rooms With A Purpose works to help and bring a smile to kids’ faces that face life-changing illnesses. They are a nonprofit organization that creates dream bedroom makeovers for these children. It is a complete surprise as they get the families out of the...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Region#Snapshot#Volunteers#Food Drink#Charity
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Galway students start formal clothing donation initiative

Galway High School students, led by local teacher Brianne Lushkevich, are seeking donations for a new initiative called the GHS Formal Closet, which provides free formal clothing to high schoolers for the upcoming prom as well as other dances and game days. Donations of prom/homecoming dresses, suit jackets, slacks, ties, dress shoes, heels and other formal clothing can be dropped off at the school. More information is available by contacting blushkevich@galwaycsd.org. (Photo provided)
GALWAY, NY
Troy Record

M&T Bank names Charles Pinckney regional president for the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. — Charles Pinckney was recently named M&T Bank regional president for New York’s Capital Region – a market where the bank has grown its local deposit share while remaining the area’s top commercial mortgage lender. Pinckney will take on the added regional leadership responsibilities...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Calendar

SILENT FILM SCREENING: Join us at the Troy Public Library on Wednesday, April 13, from 5 PM, for a screening of the Buster Keaton 1923 black and white silent comedy classic, ‘Three Ages’ with an original score composed and performed by Ryan Devine. In his first independently produced feature film Buster Keaton tells of love and romance through three historical ages: the Stone Age, the Roman Age, and the Modern Age, (the roaring 20’s). There will be a Q & A session following the film where Ryan Devine will discuss the process of setting this classic film to music. This free event is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by The Arts Center of the Capital Region. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. For more information and to register, call the library at 274-7071 or online at www.thetroylibrary.org. The Troy Public Library is located at 100 Second Street, Troy.
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WHIO Dayton

CareFlight Air & Mobile Services to kick-off Drive Smart program at local schools

MIAMI VALLEY — Premier Health’s CareFlight Air and Mobile Services are launching its Drive Smart program at high schools in the region. Drive Smart has been offered for more than 20 years and is a nationally recognized mock crash program that gives high school students a real-life look at the consequences of poor choices before getting behind the wheel of a car, according to a release.
EDUCATION
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Saratoga County 4-H gets early start on vet science training

The Saratoga County 4-H recently hosted the Vet Science Project annually. Fifteen youths ages 12-18 years participated in a 6-week program focusing on veterinary medicine. Veterinarians and other professionals in the animal science field were asked to teach youth about their specialty. The students involved are interested in pursuing a career in the veterinary science field. (Photo provided)
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy