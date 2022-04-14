SNAPSHOT: Dunkin’ brings joy to Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York

SILENT FILM SCREENING: Join us at the Troy Public Library on Wednesday, April 13, from 5 PM, for a screening of the Buster Keaton 1923 black and white silent comedy classic, ‘Three Ages’ with an original score composed and performed by Ryan Devine. In his first independently produced feature film Buster Keaton tells of love and romance through three historical ages: the Stone Age, the Roman Age, and the Modern Age, (the roaring 20’s). There will be a Q & A session following the film where Ryan Devine will discuss the process of setting this classic film to music. This free event is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by The Arts Center of the Capital Region. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. For more information and to register, call the library at 274-7071 or online at www.thetroylibrary.org. The Troy Public Library is located at 100 Second Street, Troy.

TROY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO