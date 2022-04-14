ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Program helps Memphis seniors with home repairs

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxMsk_0f936E7r00
Clark Howard home generic WPXI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seniors in Memphis can get help with home repairs.

Memphis Habitat’s Aging in Place (AIP) program opens Thursday morning at 9 a.m. for Shelby County homeowners aged 60 and up.

This round of applications and projects will focus on critical repairs and accessibility needs, with other work being done as budget allows, according to a release from Councilwoman Patrice J. Robinson, Memphis City Council, District 3.

To apply, applicants must call 901-322-3500 and leave a message with their name, address, and phone number to receive a callback.

The AIP program can only accept a limited number of applicants due to huge demand and limited funding sources, and is only accepting applications from those who have not received services in the past, the release said.

Find out more information about the AIP Program here.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 1

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee audit finds millions of dollars misappropriated for childrens’ meal programs

In the summer of 2020, with pandemic-driven unemployment surging across Tennessee, the state contracted with two Shelby County community groups to provide meals to children at risk for hunger in locations scattered throughout the county. But when auditors with the Tennessee Comptroller’s office made surprise visits to check on the programs, they found no children […] The post Tennessee audit finds millions of dollars misappropriated for childrens’ meal programs appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

‘I just hate to see my city looking like this’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —After investigating upon two large dumpsites at vacant properties in southeast Memphis, WREG learned that one of the spots is owned by the state of Tennessee. The dumpsites located on two plots of land sit across the street from each other at the corners of Lamar and East Shelby Drive. One of those […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Society
Memphis, TN
Society
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis City Council#Home Repairs#Memphis Habitat#Aip#The Aip Program
WLKY.com

Walmart closing a Louisville location that is 'underperforming'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents of southwest Louisville are losing a place to buy groceries. Walmart plans to close its supercenter on Raggard Road, which is in Pleasure Ridge Park. "Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WREG

Mayor defends police chief’s quiet response to shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Where is Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis? WREG’s Marybeth Conley asked Memphis mayor Jim Strickland that question Wednesday after Davis declined public comment following a fatal triple shooting that took place this weekend in front of police officers on Beale Street. Davis released a statement via email following Sunday morning’s triple shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WREG

Strong storms slam DeSoto County community

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Strong storms swept across DeSoto County and left behind a trail of destruction Wednesday. Just a few hours ago, the heavy rain was weighing down on this community that just can’t seem to catch a break from severe weather. Strong winds downed tree limbs that took off part of the roof of the Hernando Masonic Lodge. Lodge […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Pass It On: Memphis restaurateur gets a helping hand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week’s story starts at the Cupboard, a popular restaurant on Union Avenue in Memphis.  Steve Childress played a major part in building this restaurant, but now he’s going through some tough times. That’s where our playmaker, Brother Franco Taylor comes in. “Steve Childress, I’ve known him for maybe 30 years,” Brother […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Zoo officials say missing wallaby found safe in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing marsupial who was unaccounted for following strong storms in Memphis on Wednesday has been found safe at the zoo. In a Facebook post, the Memphis Zoo said the wallaby was found in the service yard on zoo property. Attached to the post were photos, one of which shows wallaby footprints, which zookeepers spotted and led them to the missing animal.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Sobriety checkpoints scheduled in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis next week. The checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on April 22 and 23 at Winchester Road near Goodlett Road and Getwell Road near Cochese Road. Officers will evaluate drivers for signs...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
97K+
Followers
98K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy