Program helps Memphis seniors with home repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seniors in Memphis can get help with home repairs.

Memphis Habitat’s Aging in Place (AIP) program opens Thursday morning at 9 a.m. for Shelby County homeowners aged 60 and up.

This round of applications and projects will focus on critical repairs and accessibility needs, with other work being done as budget allows, according to a release from Councilwoman Patrice J. Robinson, Memphis City Council, District 3.

To apply, applicants must call 901-322-3500 and leave a message with their name, address, and phone number to receive a callback.

The AIP program can only accept a limited number of applicants due to huge demand and limited funding sources, and is only accepting applications from those who have not received services in the past, the release said.

Find out more information about the AIP Program here.

