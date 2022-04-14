Salma Hayek Joins Cast Of ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

There are few artists that have seen their stock rise throughout the COVID-19 pandemic quite like Jack Harlow. Hours after Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA shut down its season, the Louisville native dropped what would be the most important of his career thus far, Sweet Action. Headlined by major hit, “What’s Poppin,” Harlow set himself up apart from his peers with a series uptempo party records. In the weeks and months that would follow, “What’s Poppin” blew up and his debut studio album was released months later. One nationwide tour and countless features later, the Generation Now recording artist has solidified himself as an unquestioned star. Now, he’s prepared to release his sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

