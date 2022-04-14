Twitter Said To Be Mulling Poison Pill To Block Elon Musk Takeover – Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED, 11:12 AM : is said to be weighing a poison pill to prevent Elon Musk from increasing his stake in the company significantly, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the situation. The defensive strategy, also called a shareholders rights plan, make hostile takeovers more expensive and complicated for a buyer.

They allow existing shareholders the right to purchase additional shares of the company at a discount, effectively diluting the ownership interest of a new, hostile party.

The Twitter board met this morning following the tech billionaire’s unsolicited offer to acquire the social media giant for $54.20 a share in a deal valued at $41.4 billion. Musk said he would take the company private and “unlock” its “extraordinary potential.”

During an interview at a TED conference in Vancouver today, Musk suggested — as he did earlier in his letter to Twitter’s board — that free speech concerns lay behind his bid, calling Twitter the “de facto town square.”

“I think it’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech,” the Tesla founder said.

His “best and final” offer to the board was revealed in an SEC filing today and follows an April 4 disclosure he’d amassed a stake of more than 9% in the social media giant, becoming the company’s largest individual shareholder. Twitter then announced the Tesla founder would join the board, but, on Sunday, Twitter CEO Parad Agrawal said that decision had ben withdrawn leaving Wall Streeters guessing at Musk’s intentions.

He revealed them in a letter to Twitter chairman Bret Taylor dated April 13. “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

“As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,” he wrote.

The shares have jumped since news of his investment and are changing hands at about $48 in premarket trading Thursday.

Musk is being sued by Twitter shareholders in Manhattan federal court for not disclosing the extent of his investment earlier. The suit alleges he made “materially false and misleading statements and omissions” by failing to publicly acknowledge his holding by March 24, the cutoff date required by U.S. securities law. SEC rules say investors must declare a stake of 5% of more within 10 days.

Twitter’s board said there is “no certainty as to whether, or when, the Issuer [Twitter] may respond to the Letter, or as to the time table for execution of any definitive agreement,” the company said. “The Reporting Person [Musk] reserves the right to withdraw the Proposal or modify the terms at any time including with respect to the amount or form of consideration. The Reporting Person may, directly or indirectly, take such additional steps as he may deem appropriate to further the Proposal.”

Musk has hired Morgan Stanley as advisor in his bid.

The entire Musk-Twitter back-and-forth has had something of a circus quality with the mercurial Musk sending mocking Tweets about the company last weekend even as he planned to join as a director. The agreement for his board seat stipulated that he, alone or as a member of a group. would not become the owner of more than 14.9% of the company’s stock — likely why he backed out.

Pundits today are wondering exactly why Musk wants to buy Twitter, what he plans to do with it, and if he’s even serious. In one analyst’s opinion, If he does not bow out, “ultimately we believe this soap opera will end with Musk owning Twitter after this aggressive hostile takeover of the company. It would be hard for any other bidders/consortium to emerge and the Twitter board will be forced likely to accept this bid and/or run an active process to sell Twitter,” said Dan Ives of Wedbush.

“There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk’s time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept. The next step will be Twitter’s Board officially reviewing the Musk filing/letter and then its get out the popcorn time as we expect many twists and turns in the weeks ahead as Twitter and Musk walk down this marriage path,” Ives said.

According to CNBC, the Twitter board is planning a meeting on this today at 10 am ET.