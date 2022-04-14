ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday Midday Forecast: Sunshine continues into the afternoon

 3 days ago

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and cooler than the last few days. High: 78. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 55. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. A few storms may be strong to our north tomorrow evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 81. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. A few storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 84. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms prior to a cold front arriving. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 64. High: 80. Winds: SW, N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler after the front moves through. Low: 57. High: 75. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 55. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 80. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

LIST: East Texas intersections blocked, without power

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Due to a strong storm system that moved through East Texas on Tuesday night, some roads and intersections in the area are blocked by trees or without power at the traffic lights. Below is a list of areas in the East Texas area that drivers should avoid, if possible. In Tyler […]
TYLER, TX
