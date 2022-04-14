Thursday Midday Forecast: Sunshine continues into the afternoon

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and cooler than the last few days. High: 78. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 55. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. A few storms may be strong to our north tomorrow evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 81. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. A few storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 84. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms prior to a cold front arriving. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 64. High: 80. Winds: SW, N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler after the front moves through. Low: 57. High: 75. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 55. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 80. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.