Coffey County, KS

UPDATE: Deadly crash in Coffey County claims a life

By Michael Dakota
 3 days ago

COFFEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released the name of a 64-year-old man who died after leaving the road on I-35 Wednesday night.

Kevin Orear, 64, of Melvern, was driving north on I-35 four miles east of Lebo when his 2011 Ford F150 left the road and hit a bridge post.

String of catalytic converter thefts reported in Emporia

The truck came to rest in the right ditch. According to the KHP crash log, Orear was wearing a seat belt.

27 News will update this story after more information becomes available.

