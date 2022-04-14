UPDATE: Deadly crash in Coffey County claims a life

COFFEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released the name of a 64-year-old man who died after leaving the road on I-35 Wednesday night.

Kevin Orear, 64, of Melvern, was driving north on I-35 four miles east of Lebo when his 2011 Ford F150 left the road and hit a bridge post.

The truck came to rest in the right ditch. According to the KHP crash log, Orear was wearing a seat belt.

27 News will update this story after more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.