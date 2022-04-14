Two Women Charged In Illegal Massage Parlor Sting Operation In Nesconset

Health Spa at 157 Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two women have been charged for unlicensed massage and prostitution during a raid at a massage parlor on Long Island.

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted an investigation at Health Spa, located in Nesconset, at 157 Smithtown Blvd at approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.

The Smithtown Fire Marshal issued 13 violations for fire code offenses and the Smithtown Building Inspector deemed the unit unsafe for business, Suffolk County Police said.

Ying Ying Yu, age 43, of Flushing, Queens, was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession.

Wen Ping Long, age 48, also of Flushing, was charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a Profession.

Yu and Long were held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, April 14.

The operation was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers,

Fourth Squad detectives,

Fourth Precinct Anticrime officers,

Fourth Precinct Community Support Unit,

Property Section officers,

Smithtown Public Safety/Fire Marshal.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.