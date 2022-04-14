ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chincoteague Island, VA

Divers recover crashed US Navy plane off Eastern Shore

By DAVE RESS Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavy divers have recovered the E-2D Hawkeye that crashed near Wallops Island and Chincoteague on March 30. The crash killed one of the three sailors on the plane, Lt. Hyrum Hanlon, of Airborne Command...

