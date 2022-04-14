ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville armed carjacking suspect arrested in SE Washington, D.C.

By Robert Dyer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County police announced Wednesday that the suspect in the April 6, 2022 armed carjacking on Congressional Lane in Rockville is now in custody in Washington, D.C. Thomas Whiting, 23, was allegedly driving the...

cherene Bryan
2d ago

He will get probation under the youth act. When people check his record they will not find anything. Later on he will get arrested again for the same crime

