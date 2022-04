Jim Miller, a founding member of Donna the Buffalo and Western Centuries passed away Thursday evening. At this time, his family has not released a cause of death. Over the years, Jim Miller made a name for himself as a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter. More importantly, though, Miller proved time and again that he was a natural collaborator. He never let his ego get in the way of making good music. For instance, he played guitar and sang with Donna the Buffalo. Then, he appeared on bandmate Tara Nevins’ 1999 album Mule to Ride. Additionally, he worked with artists like Dirk Powell, Tim O’Brien, and Ginny Hawker. Later, he met Cahelen Morrison and Ethan Lawton. Together, they formed Western Centuries.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 20 DAYS AGO