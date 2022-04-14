South Florida school placed on lockdown after report of armed student

Photo: Getty Images

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla - A South Florida high school was placed on lockdown Wednesday after reports that a student brought a gun on campus.

Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale was placed on lockdown after police received a tip that a student brought a gun on campus.

The campus was placed on lockdown as officers searched the school for the armed student.

Students told police the student in question had been bullied and reportedly brought a gun on campus.

Officers were able to locate the student who was unarmed.

The lockdown was lifted late Wednesday afternoon.