ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa solicitor general charged with misdemeanor assault

By Associated Press
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDrMo_0f932s8P00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s solicitor general has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault after he was arrested and accused over the weekend of taking several swings at a Des Moines bar bouncer.

Jeffrey Thompson, 64, of Des Moines, was arrested late Friday night following the altercation with a bouncer at Blazing Saddle bar who was reportedly trying to escort Thompson out of the bar, the Des Moines Register reported .

Thompson was released on a $300 cash bond and pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday. If convicted, Thompson faces up to 30 days in jail and a $855 fine.

The solicitor general is a member of the state Attorney General’s Office and represents the state in legal cases.

Thompson informed Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller of his arrest and continues to work for the office, Miller’s chief of staff Lynn Hicks told the Register.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

63 year old Bishop defending marriage to teen in Iowa court

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bishop Demetrius Sinegal of the Kingdom Church flew in from Texas and called for a full investigation into the November 15th marriage of Des Moines Bishop Dwight Reed and Jordan Reed of the Christ Apostolic Temple. Dwight is 63 years-old and Jordan is 19. “This marriage tears at the very fiber […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police: More than 30 rounds fired at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting after they say more than 30 rounds were fired at a home early Tuesday morning. Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
94.1 KRNA

High-Ranking Iowa Government Official Arrested for Assault

An incident last Friday night at a central Iowa bar got 64-year-old Jeffrey Thompson into a bit of hot water, according to the Des Moines Register. Thompson is the state's solicitor general. The short answer to what his job is, according to the Register, would be that he is a "member of the state Attorney General's Office and represents the state's interest in legal cases as the deputy attorney general." He might need an attorney of his own after The Register says that he was charged with assault, a simple misdemeanor, in the disturbance at Blazing Saddle bar in Des Moines' East Village. Thompson was reported to have taken "several swings" at the bouncer there that evening.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tabor, Iowa Man arrested on Assault Charges

(Tabor) Fremont County Deputies arrested a Tabor, Iowa man on Saturday for Simple Assault. The arrest stemmed from a disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Tabor. Deputies arrested 39-year old Jeffrey Dale Hankins, transported him to Jail on a charge of simple assault, and released him on a $300 bond.
TABOR, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Solicitor General#The Des Moines Register#General S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
Law & Crime

‘This Is Gut-Wrenching, to Say the Least’: Judge Sentences Nebraska Woman to Prison in Infant Son’s Death After ‘Severe Shaking Episode’

A judge in Nebraska sentenced a 29-year-old mother to spend up to four decades behind bars in the death of her infant son in 2019. Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock handed down a sentence of 25 to 40 years to Mandy Watson De Garcia in the death of 8-month-old Leovardo Garcia, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

2nd person arrested for selling heroin/fentanyl mix in northern Iowa

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A second person has been arrested in north Iowa in connection to selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Dunigan, 32, is being held on $30,000 bond on controlled substance violation charges. Authorities said Dunigan and Alyssa Hudson sold the mix to a...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Call for action after more arrests made in Iowa shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police arrested four more teenagers in the deadly East High shooting investigation, bringing the number of suspects up to 10. “We all need to come together and get on the same path because if we keep going at this rate, we’re going to lose an entire generation of kids,” Sgt. […]
DES MOINES, IA
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Hutch Post

Formal charges filed in drug bust

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against a Hutchinson woman who was arrested in a major drug bust last week. Chelsea Pope faces one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute meth and six counts of using a communication device to commit a felony.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy