ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iJ0R_0f932e1T00

Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, just days after the Tesla CEO said he would no longer be joining the social media company’s board of directors.

Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, who currently owns slightly more than 9% of its stock and is the company’s biggest shareholder, provided a letter to the company on Wednesday that contained a proposal to buy the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own. Musk offered $54.20 per share of Twitter’s stock.

He called that price his best and final offer, although the billionaire provided no details on financing. The offer is non-binding and subject to financing and other conditions.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk says in the filing. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Suddenly, Twitter’s biggest stakeholder is Tesla’s Elon Musk

The buyout offer from Musk is just the latest development in his relationship with Twitter. The billionaire revealed in regulatory filings over recent weeks that he’d been buying shares in almost daily batches starting Jan. 31. Only Vanguard Group’s suite of mutual funds and ETFs controls more Twitter shares.

Musk has been a vocal critic of of Twitter in recent weeks, mostly over his belief that it falls short on free speech principles. The social media platform has angered followers of Donald Trump and other far-right political figures who’ve had their accounts suspended for violating its content standards on violence, hate or harmful misinformation. Musk also has a history of his own tweets causing legal problems.

Musk said last week that he informed Twitter he wouldn’t be joining its board of directors five days after he was invited. He didn’t explain why, but the decision coincided with a barrage of now-deleted tweets from Musk proposing major changes to the company, such as dropping ads — its chief source of revenue — and transforming its San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter. Musk left a few clues on Twitter about his thinking, such as by “liking” a tweet that summarized the events as Musk going from “largest shareholder for Free Speech” to being “told to play nice and not speak freely.”

After Musk announced his stake, Twitter quickly gave Musk a seat on its board on the condition that he not own more than 14.9% of the company’s outstanding stock, according to a filing. But Musk backed out of the deal.

Musk’s 81 million Twitter followers make him one of the most popular figures on the platform, rivaling pop stars like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. But his prolific tweeting has sometimes gotten him into trouble with the SEC and others.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board after all

Musk and Tesla in 2018 agreed to pay $40 million in civil fines and for Musk to have his tweets approved by a corporate lawyer after he tweeted about having the money to take Tesla private at $420 per share. That didn’t happen but the tweet caused Tesla’s stock price to jump. Musk’s latest trouble with the SEC could be his delay in notifying regulators of his growing stake in Twitter.

Musk has described himself as a “free speech absolutist” and has said he doesn’t think Twitter is living up to free speech principles — an opinion shared by followers of Donald Trump and a number of other right-wing political figures who’ve had their accounts suspended for violating Twitter content rules.

Shares of Twitter jumped 11% before the market open. The stock is still down from its 52-week high of about $73. Shares of Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer that Musk heads, slipped about 0.9%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Breaking down President Joe Biden’s visit to Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday marks President Joe Biden’s first visit to the Piedmont Triad since taking office. Biden landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Air Force One shortly after 1 p.m. Local and state leaders came out for the president’s visit, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and Rep. Kathy Manning. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Sen. Thom Tillis blasts Biden ahead of Greensboro visit, says NC is ‘tired of President Biden’s excuses’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) railed against President Joe Biden ahead of the president’s Thursday visit to Greensboro. Biden is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. in NC A&T State University’s Alumni-Foundation Event Center at 200 North Benbow Road in Greensboro. The White House says Biden will be speaking on inflation, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Donald Trump
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Wants Tesla to Be Much, Much Bigger

An emphasis on size and scale echoes sentiment from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. Tesla has two new factories about ready to ramp up production -- and more new factories could be on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BUSINESS
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Twitter Inc#Vanguard Group
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man charged with murder after fatal shooting on Flag Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Georgia on Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of a woman in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Just after 7 p.m. on April 3, officers got a call about gunshots around the 2200 block of Lula Street. While […]
FOX8 News

Need your yard mowed in the Triad? There’s an app for that

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – First it was Uber and Lyft to pick you up and give you a ride. Then it was Uber Eats and Grubhub (and others) to deliver culinary delights to your door. Now there’s a no-touch, “Uber-like” app to mow your grass and trim your shrubs. GreenPal, based in Nashville, launched in […]
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Boyfriend of Franklin Co. woman who went missing in 2012 indicted on murder charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A decade after a Rocky Mount woman disappeared, Franklin County authorities announced Thursday that the woman’s then-boyfriend has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Heather Hodges was reported missing from her home on Shady Lane by her live-in boyfriend, Paul R. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Beasley launches TV ad, will visit Guilford County company

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Cheri Beasley, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, has launched her first television campaign ad in the days leading up to a visit to Guilford County. Beasley, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, is favored prohibitively to beat out 10 other Democrats in […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy