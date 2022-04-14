ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Reynolds “Focused” Only on State Scholarship Plan for Private Schooling

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzFxV_0f930dDA00

(Des Moines, IA) — Lawmakers’ decisions on the state budget and other high-profile issues are apparently on hold. Governor Kim Reynolds continues to lobby for state-funded scholarships for 10-thousand kids to enroll in private schools. The governor told reporters she’s fighting for every vote and isn’t interested in negotiating with legislators on other issues, like the bottle bill. The Republican-led Senate has passed the governor’s plan, but Reynolds does not yet have 51 Republican “yes” votes lined up in the Iowa House. Republicans who are reluctant to support the governor’s private school initiative say small public schools in rural Iowa have tight budgets now and could see another drop in state funding with a shift to more state support of private schools.

6:00 a.m. Learfield News Wire

Comments / 4

Related
Western Iowa Today

GOP Purchases Billboards with Message for President

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Republican Party purchased billboards along President Biden’s route in both directions from the Des Moines Airport. Those billboards had messages about inflation and high gas prices. Republican officeholders issued written statements generally praising Biden’s move to promote E-15, but they raised other issues. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson called for more security at the southern border and Senator Chuck Grassley called that situation a crisis. Governor Reynolds issued a thank you to the president for what she described as welcome news on ethanol, but she said the Biden Administration has more to do to address high energy costs.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes Changed to Deposit Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
DES MOINES, IA
Herald Community Newspapers

New York State Education Department proposes new private school rules

The New York State Education Department is continuing its push to have private schools — especially yeshivas that eschew secular education for more religious instruction — meet the state’s academic standards. Introducing what are being called “pathways” for nonpublic schools to show that they provide secular education...
EDUCATION
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Overweight Truck Permit Legislation

(Griswold) Griswold Republican Iowa House District #21 Representative Tom Moore says a bill establishes a fee of $500 for a new 90,000-pound all-systems permit. Moore says the all systems permit has been in effect for a couple of years and was established as a voluntary program. “This bill requires all...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota AG Sends Shocking Letter Before Impeachment Vote

It's been over 500 days since South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in the September 12th, 2020 car accident resulting in the unfortunate death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Hours before his impeachment hearing with legislators in Pierre, Ravnsborg sent a letter to the South Dakota House of Representatives requesting the governing body not impeach him.
POLITICS
AM 1390 KRFO

One of The Most Famous Houses in The World is in Iowa

Looking at the exterior of the Dibble House in Eldon, Iowa you know you've seen it before. There is just something about the large second-story window that looks oddly familiar. You are, of course, correct. The Dibble house, constructed in1881 by Charles and Catherine Dibble would go on to be the setting for one of the most famous paintings ever.
ELDON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Scholarships#Schooling#Republicans#Senate#Learfield News Wire
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy