Northern Michigan authorities warn about 'Huggy Wuggy' – a blue, furry monster that tells kids to commit violence

SAULT STE. MARIE, MICH. (WWJ) -- Police and school officials in Northern Michigan issued a public statement about a blue-furred monster that's telling kids to commit acts of violence.

On Wednesday, Sault Ste. Marie Superintendent Amy Kronemeyer and the city's police chief, Wesley Bierling, joined with officials across the country and warned the public about the online character "Huggy Wuggy."

According to authorities, the furry monster -- that originally emerged on the Poppy Playtime App -- is encouraging kids to commit acts of violence to themselves and others.

For example, Huggy Wuggy demonstrates to children how to hug someone until “they can no longer breathe," and convinces children that toys or objects are trying to cause harm, said officials.

Other Huggy Wuggy videos depict sexual assault, violence towards women as well as alcohol and drug use.

Huggy Wuggy content can be found on Youtube, Tik Tok and through online search engines.

Some Huggy Wuggy content is being removed and regulated, but according to the news release from the local officials, they're encouraging all parents to closely monitor their kids apps and online usage for this content.