Russian warship involved in ‘Go f–k yourself’ incident badly damaged, crew evacuated

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WrqNr_0f930CZf00

A Russian warship that gained notoriety when Ukrainian troops under attack told it to “go f—- yourself” has been badly damaged in a blast, according to Ukrainian and Russian military,

Ukraine claimed it struck the 610-foot missile cruiser Moskva — the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea – with two Neptune missiles, but Moscow blamed the explosion on a fire that detonated ammunition on the ship.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday the entire crew of the Moskva, which normally carries about 500 sailors, was forced to evacuate due to the damage.

But it did not acknowledge any attack, which would also deal a major blow to Russian prestige almost two months into a war that is already widely regarded as a massive blunder.

Earlier in the conflict, the Moskva made international headlines when it called on Ukrainian border guards defending Snake Island in the Black Sea to surrender — to which one memorably radioed the defiant message , “Go f—yourself!”

“It has been confirmed that the missile cruiser Moskva today went exactly where it was sent by our border guards on Snake Island!” Odesa Gov. Maksym Marchenko said, according to the BBC .

Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said the ship “burns strongly. Right now. And with this stormy sea, it is unknown whether they will be able to receive help.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIejB_0f930CZf00
Vladimir Putin (left) and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi leave the guided missile cruiser Moskva at the Black Sea port of Sochi, August 12, 2014.Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmfnT_0f930CZf00 This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows cruiser Moskva in port Sevastopol in Crimea on April 7, 2022.Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP

In a later Tweet, Arestovych claimed Ukraine had sunk the 12,500-ton vessel but provided no evidence as proof and the BBC has not been able to verify his claim.

The Moskva is a “symbol of Russian naval power in the Black Sea,” Michael Petersen of the Russia Maritime Studies Institute told the BBC.

“The Moskva has been a thorn in the side of the Ukrainians since the beginning of this conflict. To see it damaged so badly…I think is going to be a real morale boost to the Ukrainians,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4mgy_0f930CZf00
Ukraine claimed it struck the 610-foot missile cruiser Moskva — the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea – with two Neptune missiles.REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6Nh5_0f930CZf00 A “Moskva” Russian cruiser during the Black sea naval exercises outside the Crimean port of Sevastopol.HANDOUT/Russian Defence Ministry/AFP via Getty Images

Originally built in Ukraine during the Soviet-era, the Moskva – reportedly carries Vulkan anti-ship missiles and an array of anti-submarine weapons — entered service in the early 1980s, according to Russian media.

It was previously deployed by Moscow in the Syria conflict where it supplied Russian forces with naval protection.

“To be able to strike so decisively Russia’s Black Sea flagship is an enormous boost because it also reduces Russia’s future abilities to conduct offensive naval operations, quite seriously,” Samir Puri of the International Institute for Strategic Studies told the BBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4W0P_0f930CZf00 Moscow has denied the statement that the cruiser was hit and says that the explosion on a fire that detonated ammunition on the ship.Black Sea Fleet

News of the ship’s damage overshadowed Russian claims of advances in the southern port city of Mariupol, where they have been battling the Ukrainians in some of the heaviest fighting of the war — at a horrific cost to civilians.

Ukraine said last month that it had destroyed a large Russian landing support ship, the Orsk, on the smaller Sea of Azov to the northeast of the Black Sea. Moscow has not commented on what had happened to the ship.

With Post wires

