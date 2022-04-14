ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Teen in critical condition after shooting in front of southwest-side apartment complex

 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning on the southwest side. Police got the call at 12:12 a.m. for a shooting in the 500...

