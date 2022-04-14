ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh Heights, OH

Newburgh Heights mayor to enter guilty plea for misusing campaign funds

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8oOM_0f92yENb00

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins will appear in court on Thursday, where he is expected to enter a guilty plea as part of an agreement.

Two stabbed at bar on Cleveland’s west side

He’s charged with two counts of attempted election falsification and one count of attempted theft in office. According to the special prosecutor on the case, Elkins dipped into his campaign account 650 times between 2015 and 2019, totaling more than $134,000.

As part of the plea deal, he will step down from his role as mayor.

Elkins has been mayor since 2011.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Bradford enters guilty plea on lesser added charge

LIMA — A Lima man accused of pulling a gun on his sister and threatening to kill her pled guilty on Friday. Jarrod Bradford, 19, of Lima, already indicted by on a second degree charge of felonious assault, pled guilty to a lesser additional felonious assault charge in Judge Jeffrey Reed’s courtroom.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Newburgh Heights, OH
Morning Journal

Former Lorain clerk of courts enters not guilty plea in theft case

Former Lorain City Clerk of Courts Lori Maiorana remained free on a $10,000 bond after pleading not guilty March 17 to charges of grand theft, theft, tampering with records and dereliction of duty. Maiorana did not appear at the hearing in Lorain County Common Pleas Court, but her lawyer R.J....
LORAIN, OH
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Guilty Plea#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man pleads guilty to burglarizing home

GOSHEN – A 60-year-old Newburgh man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to attempted burglary in connection with a daytime break-in at a single-family home in the Town of Newburgh. Jorge Martinez entered his plea during the jury trial of the case. He faces up to 16...
NEWBURGH, NY
Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights Mayor Matthew Burke Caught in School Lockdown as the Police Dealt with School's Crisis

Mayor Matt Burke Garfield HeightsCourtesy of Jennifer Burke. Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights Mayor Matthew Burke recently experienced lockdown procedures at the Garfield Heights High School. On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at approximately noon, Mayor Burke attended a focus meeting with students. The Mayor was the guest to participate in a dialogue with a consultant Bill Wagner, Co-Director of First Ring Schools Collaborative, discussing what the students expected from a school superintendent. Garfield Heights School Board recently hired an executive search firm to aid the board with finding a new superintendent. The current Superintendent, Chris Hanke, resigned. This year with Garfield Schools will be final.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy