Newburgh Heights mayor to enter guilty plea for misusing campaign funds

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins will appear in court on Thursday, where he is expected to enter a guilty plea as part of an agreement.

He’s charged with two counts of attempted election falsification and one count of attempted theft in office. According to the special prosecutor on the case, Elkins dipped into his campaign account 650 times between 2015 and 2019, totaling more than $134,000.

As part of the plea deal, he will step down from his role as mayor.

Elkins has been mayor since 2011.

