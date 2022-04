KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man is in jail after a woman says she was threatened, choked and robbed by him. Jason Allen Stewart, 40, is accused of threatening the woman’s life on March 17 by choking her after she wouldn’t allow him to stay at her residence another night, according to an incident report from the Alcoa Police Department. Police also said Steward forced her to drive him to Knoxville, where he stole her car and cell phone.

