Columbia, IL

Fallen Trooper Nick Hopkins to be honored with highway dedication

 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Illinois — A special honor will take place Thursday morning for an Illinois State Police trooper who died in the line of duty. Trooper Nick Hopkins was killed in the line of duty in 2019. A stretch of highway is being named after him. Hopkins was shot...

