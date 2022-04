GM has announced a new global continuity plan developed with partners and suppliers that is intended to reduce uncertainty in the face of a recent surge in COVID-19 in China. Per a recent report from Reuters, the current COVID-19 surge in China is the worst that the country has seen in the last two years, resulting in a significant drop in auto sales last month. GM’s new-vehicle sales in China fell 21.4 percent in Q1 of 2022 to 613,000 units, with sales of new Chevy vehicles, GM’s best-selling brand in the country, down almost 20 percent.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO