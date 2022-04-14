Mett Sheba Turk's brother, Jaron Turk

Gilbert Gottfried‘s wife delivered a beautiful eulogy at the comedian’s funeral on Thursday, April 14. Dara Kravitz spoke at the Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York City and shared the kindest words about her late husband, who passed away at the age of 67, after a “long illness,” on April 12. “I loved his heart and soul, his jokes were dirty but his heart was so pure,” Dara said, while in tears, at the funeral, according to Page Six. “Our relationship was so special that whatever I say it’s not enough,” she added.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO