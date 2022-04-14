Springfield man shot in the leg overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was shot in the leg on North Grant Street after he heard a noise coming from his shed.

According to police, the man heard a noise during the night and went to investigate. He discovered a man in his shed. The man inside the shed shot the owner in the leg before escaping on foot.

Officers said they do not believe that there is any threat to the community.

