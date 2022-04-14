ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter for $41.4 Billion, Wants to Take It Private

By TK Sanders
 3 days ago
Elon Musk offered to buy social media company Twitter after hours last night for $54.20 per share, indicating that the company needs a “private” transformation.

At a glance

  • Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, made a cash offer to buy social media giant Twitter at a premium overnight
  • In a letter to the company’s board, Musk said he realized that the company will never achieve its societal imperative to free speech in its current form
  • Musk purchased a 9.2 percent stake in the publicly-traded company over the last few weeks, making him the largest shareholder

In the business world, Musk’s actions equate to a hostile takeover of sorts. Because any officer of a publicly-traded company has a fiduciary responsibility to shareholders to act in the company’s best interest, Twitter’s board will have to consider this offer mathematically, even if it hurts their individual pride to relinquish control of the company. Musk sent a letter to board chairman Bret Taylor to begin proceedings, according to Bloomberg.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe. And I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk wrote. “As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54 percent premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38 percent premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”

Twitter shares jumped 12 percent in after-hours trading on the news.

Elon Musk said he wants to ‘transform’ Twitter

Musk, 50, announced the offer in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX first disclosed a private stake of 9.2 percent in Twitter on April 4. Musk reportedly hired Morgan Stanley as an advisory firm for the takeover.

Musk, who boasts over 80 million followers on the platform, has publicly questioned Twitter’s policies, direction, and mission as of late. He has hinted at the possibility of building his own platform, and has polled followers for a number of basic queries, like whether Twitter abides by “free speech” principles.

His letter to the board continued: “Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Adam Crisafulli, an analyst from research firm Vital Knowledge, said the offer was “too low” for the board to accept; given the company’s share price hit $70 last year without Musk. But Twitter’s stock — as well as the NASDAQ index as a whole — has dipped in recent months as markets prepare for a possible inflation-based recession. Musk’s very public involvement with Twitter likely pumped the price to new heights as of late; while the broader market lagged.

Longtime followers of Musk will also recognize the sly hat tip to marijuana in his offering price of $54.20; specifically the number 420, which he likes to cryptically embed into his businesses as a meme whenever possible.

