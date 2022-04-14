Listing Leaders opens new office in Michigan City

Justin Berggren

Listing Leaders Homes & Specialty Properties, a full-service real estate brokerage firm, has opened a new office in Michigan City.

The downtown location is at 624 Franklin St. The Merrillville-based company has 30 brokers and is a partner of the Listing Leaders Real Estate network, which has more than 400 licensed brokers.

“The investment potential of Michigan City is undeniable,” said Justin Berggren, Listing Leaders Homes & Specialty Properties founder and CEO. “With its diverse community and investment landscape, it is clear that Michigan City is a top destination for investment, development living and leisure.”

Berggren said he recognized the growth potential in Michigan City and wanted to be part of it.

“I knew we had to be part of the city’s next stage of growth,” he said.

Listing Leaders Homes & Specialty Properties is a licensed brokerage in Illinois and Indiana. Berggren also founded and operates the Listing Leaders Real Estate School & Training from its corporate headquarters in Merrillville.

