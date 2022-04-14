ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Green-Rock Audubon Society seeks help eliminating garlic mustard plants

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

BELOIT

The Green-Rock Audubon Society is looking for volunteers to help torch garlic mustard at Androne Woods west of Beloit on Saturday, April 30.

Work will begin at 8 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon. Work will continue into the afternoon, and volunteers are welcome anytime of day, said Victor Illichman, land manager for the local Audubon Society chapter.

Garlic mustard is an invasive, nonnative plant introduced to the U.S. in the 1800s for its herbal and medicinal qualities. It outcompetes many native plant species, crowding out native ground cover plants, Illichman said.

“We have some pretty unique ground cover there. It’s an oak woods, so that’s an endangered ecosystem in Wisconsin,” Illichman said.

Volunteers will use propane torches to burn down emerging garlic mustard plants.

Those wishing to volunteer should report to Androne Woods, 7101 W. Cleophas Road, Beloit.

For more information, call Illichman at 608-302-8113 or visit greenrock audubon.org.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Green Bay church seeking volunteers to help load truck with donations

As news of Deltacron spreads, another strain is back in circulation and catching doctors’ attention. It’s called the Stealth variant. WATCH: Father accused of killing his kids chooses trial over plea deal. Updated: 6 hours ago. Psychologists say doing research and having honest conversations can help. Updated: 7...
GREEN BAY, WI
JC Post

Historical Society is seeking volunteers

Geary County Historical Society is hosting an open house for potential volunteers this Saturday. Anyone who has ever considered volunteering with the Historical Society is welcome to attend and learn more about various opportunities within the Organization. According to Museum Director Heather Hagedorn, current volunteers will be on hand to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WBKO

Bowling Green Humane Society speaks out on kitten season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With kitten season being right around the corner, it’s important to know the price that it comes with. Our local shelter expects dozens of litters to be surrendered starting next month. Unfortunately, this is also when they run out of space and resources. The Bowling Green Humane Society expects this crisis to last through the end of May.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Beloit, WI
State
Wisconsin State
County
Rock County, WI
Beloit, WI
Society
Rock County, WI
Society
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Public steps up to help humane society

When police respond to animal hoarding cases in Whitman County, they rely on the local humane society to shelter, treat and adopt out the animals. This means March has been a busy month for the Whitman County Humane Society staff, as law enforcement responded to significant hoarding cases in Albion and Pullman.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Farm and Dairy

How to control garlic mustard in a woodlot

Invasive species are often the first plants to leaf out on the forest floor in the spring, which makes it a great time for management in your woodlot. Removing invasive plants gives native plants more sunlight to grow and more space to thrive. Where native plants flourish, wildlife benefits and local ecosystems become healthier and more in balance.
GARDENING
GazetteXtra

CROP Hunger Walk planned for April 24 at Cargill church

JANESVILLE The annual CROP Hunger Walk is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave. The walk includes a 2.5K and 5K route for participants to choose. Registration fees are not required, though donations are encouraged. ECHO will receive 25% of the total funds raised and all remaining funds will help the Church World Service, a faith-based organization that fights hunger and poverty in communities around the world. To sign up or make a donation, visit crophungerwalk.org/janesvillewi. For more information, contact Kathy Holcombe at 608-752-8117 or janesvillecropwalk@chartner.net or visit facebook.com/janesvilleareacrop.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Craig students deliver comfort in form of fleece blankets for victims of trauma in Janesville

JANESVILLE In the violent world of human trafficking, comfort is a scarce commodity. Though evident during the grooming process, all signs of concern for one’s well-being disappear after the predator traps his or her victim in a web of repression, sex and brutality. From there, a cycle of agony and isolation awaits those fortunate enough to survive. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Native Plant#Mustard
News 8 WROC

Why is Easter never on the same Sunday?

(NEXSTAR) – Have you ever noticed that Easter never seems to fall on the same day? Christmas is always Dec. 25, Independence Day is always July 4, Mother’s Day is the second Sunday of May. But you’ll always have to check the calendar for Easter. Why? If you aren’t familiar, Easter is a Christian festivity […]
RELIGION
GazetteXtra

Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US

JANESVILLE A proposed greenhouse operation on Janesville’s south side would likely be the biggest indoor hydroponic strawberry farm in the Midwest, if not the entire continental U.S., its prospective developer told The Gazette on Tuesday. The proposed greenhouse operation would be a massive glass box that could cover 1.57 million square feet—about 36 acres—in what’s now part of a pheasant farm at highways 11 and 51. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy