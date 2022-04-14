Green-Rock Audubon Society seeks help eliminating garlic mustard plants

BELOIT

The Green-Rock Audubon Society is looking for volunteers to help torch garlic mustard at Androne Woods west of Beloit on Saturday, April 30.

Work will begin at 8 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon. Work will continue into the afternoon, and volunteers are welcome anytime of day, said Victor Illichman, land manager for the local Audubon Society chapter.

Garlic mustard is an invasive, nonnative plant introduced to the U.S. in the 1800s for its herbal and medicinal qualities. It outcompetes many native plant species, crowding out native ground cover plants, Illichman said.

“We have some pretty unique ground cover there. It’s an oak woods, so that’s an endangered ecosystem in Wisconsin,” Illichman said.

Volunteers will use propane torches to burn down emerging garlic mustard plants.

Those wishing to volunteer should report to Androne Woods, 7101 W. Cleophas Road, Beloit.

For more information, call Illichman at 608-302-8113 or visit greenrock audubon.org.