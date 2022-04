TRENTON – Starting in a few weeks, any adult will be able to purchase marijuana for recreational use at 13 medical dispensaries around New Jersey. An official start date hasn’t yet been set and will probably vary by location. But the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, less than three weeks after saying dispensaries didn’t yet have the supply needed to add recreational customers, voted Monday to allow the alternative treatment centers to expand their scope.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO