Churchill County, NV

Claiming Innocence but Pleading No Contest, Hartzell Lands Twelve to Life for Lewdness with a Child

thefallonpost.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest in a long line of sexual assault cases finally made its way through Churchill County's judicial system to be heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court by Judge Thomas Stockard. Shawn Tosh Hartzell, 50, appeared for sentencing on Tuesday, April 6, on two charges related to the...

