IRS: Letter 6475 is necessary for you to get your refund

I usually try to get my taxes ready in January, but this year it seems I've fallen behind. I just realized that I haven't finished getting everything ready yet. If you're in the same boat, no worries. Even though the tax filing deadline is coming up, if you feel overwhelmed by the task, and you're having trouble getting an appointment to see someone at this late time, the IRS is offering IRS FREE FILE, so you don't have to pay to get your taxes done. I've never tried this, so if you do, share your experience with me at Kelly@wjon.com or Kelly@MinnesotasNewCountry.com. I would like to know if it was a simple process, or if you'd rather stick with doing it yourself, or hire someone to complete the task for you.

INCOME TAX ・ 27 DAYS AGO