IRS: Letter 6475 is necessary for you to get your refund

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
The IRS sent out a letter entitled Letter 6475 this year to help taxpayers claim any missing stimulus cash. Over 175 million people were able to collect the $1,400 payments for themselves and any dependents they claimed. Not everyone got the payments...

IRS: Why did I get an unexpected tax refund?

Usually, unexpected tax refunds are due to math errors. However, there are other possibilities too. The simplest reason that you may have gotten a return you didn’t expect is because of a math error when you filed your taxes. These errors are usually picked up by the IRS and fixed. Read more about it here.
Four things landlords cannot do

Landlords do have a certain level of control. However, they do have some restrictions. The pandemic led to many Americans to suffer financially, including renters. Many renters are still struggling, but unfortunately the Supreme Court lifted eviction protection during the summer. Additional details can be found here. Most states also...
$2,753 monthly Social Security checks?

The SSA estimates $2,753 a month for retired couples. This comes after the 2022 COLA. IRS: Will married couples save money filing tax returns jointly?. If you receive Social Security benefits, you can count on the payment to be adjusted for inflation. The SSA implemented a historic COLA of 5.9%. Read more about it here.
Social Security payment schedule- When will I get $1,657?

Social Security payments will be made available to millions of Americans shortly. The date you’ll receive it depends on your birthday. Millions of Americans will be receiving Social Security checks, but not at the same time. Distribution dates depend on your birthday. Read more about it here. If your...
Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
Tax Refunds: 8 Reasons Why Your IRS Money Could Arrive Later Than Expected

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 tax deadline is just around the corner, but already more than 45 million Americans have received their refunds. Most tax refunds are issued within 21 days of filing tax returns for those who file electronically with direct deposit, but the IRS announced March 23 that some refunds could take a little longer. That's because a variety of factors can delay your tax refund from arriving on time.
IRS: Avoid these tax errors that will delay or adjust refunds

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded taxpayers how to avoid common errors on their tax returns. This filing season, the IRS is seeing signs of a number of common errors, including some taxpayers claiming incorrect amounts of the Recovery Rebate Credit and Child Tax Credit. To avoid...
The Fastest Way to Get Your Tax Refund

This is the time of year when millions of Americans eagerly await their tax refunds. The IRS began accepting federal income tax returns Jan. 24 and has sent nearly 38 million refunds so far this tax season, with an average refund of $3,401 through March 4. Here's everything to know about the fastest way to get your refund and how to check on the status of your refund.
The IRS Wants To Help You File Your Taxes

I usually try to get my taxes ready in January, but this year it seems I've fallen behind. I just realized that I haven't finished getting everything ready yet. If you're in the same boat, no worries. Even though the tax filing deadline is coming up, if you feel overwhelmed by the task, and you're having trouble getting an appointment to see someone at this late time, the IRS is offering IRS FREE FILE, so you don't have to pay to get your taxes done. I've never tried this, so if you do, share your experience with me at Kelly@wjon.com or Kelly@MinnesotasNewCountry.com. I would like to know if it was a simple process, or if you'd rather stick with doing it yourself, or hire someone to complete the task for you.
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

