ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Emily St. John Mandel on Finding a Sense of Creative Recklessness

By The Maris Review
Literary Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Maris Review, Emily St. John Mandel joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new novel, Sea of Tranquility, out now from Knopf. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts. *. On popular (and sexist) book tour questions:. MK: Of course, I thought I...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

A bolder than "Bridgerton" reading list: Regency books with a twist Eloise would love

In "The Force of Such Beauty," a new novel publishing in July, writer Barbara Bourland critiques the happily ever after in the form of a modern fairy tale: a former Olympian is swept off her feet by a young, European royal and becomes a princess, literally. Though things are not as charming as they seem for the main character, and she soon ends up a "prisoner princess."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
L.A. Weekly

Chris St. John on His Versatile Approach to Music

Multi-talented singer and songwriter Chris St. John continues to capture the hearts of listeners not only through his profound love for music but also with his exceptional lyrics and smooth voice, paving the way for his versatility and ability to adapt to a variety of musical genres. As a testament...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Primetimer

The First Lady's attempt to squash the stories of three women together doesn't work

Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Viola Davis as Michelle Obama -- "none of them is perfectly cast, in visual terms, but they nonetheless manage to more or less evoke the famous women they are playing, especially Pfeiffer," says Matthew Gilbert. "But the script of the series, which premieres on Sunday at 9 p.m., well that’s a different story. There are a number of big problems afoot, beginning with the very concept. Leaping among three time periods, each with its own series of flashbacks, and leaping among three very different women — it’s just too much of a dizzying whirlwind. It’s a stone that never stops skipping. The experiences of each of these women could fill an entire series, and yet here they are squashed together, with regular notations of time and place attempting to keep us grounded. Each one of the women is basically reduced to her Wikipedia page, as we leap from one expected moment to another. It’s the worst kind of biopic behavior, times three."
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Tiffany Cross’ MSNBC Panel in Hysterics Over ‘Atlanta’ Scene Satirizing White People’s Nervousness Over Reparations (Video)

“We’re going to have our water bill, our cable bill and, oh god, there’s the Black people bill,” activist Tim Wise joked. MSNBC host Tiffany Cross and her panel on “The Cross Connection” were in fits laughing Saturday over a scene from Donald Glover’s surrealist drama “Atlanta,” which depicts two white people nervously discussing reparations for slavery.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy