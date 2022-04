FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth could be the largest city to eradicate chronic homelessness according to the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition.To help further that mission, the city allocated federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act to help build permanent supportive housing for those are experiencing homelessness. The $5 million in federal funds is in addition the $15 million the city previously set aside for 165 units of housing for its homeless population. The Tarrant County Homeless Coalition estimates there are around 1,200 people who are homeless in the city. About 20% have been on the streets longer than a...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO