York, PA

Man dies days after central Pa. shooting: coroner

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 29-year-old man’s death days after a York shooting is being investigated as the city’s sixth homicide of the year, authorities said. Milford Singletary, of the 400 block of Walnut Street in York, was fatally shot about...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 2

abc27 News

Shooting tears up house in York, residents unharmed

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Imagine sitting on your couch, watching TV, when suddenly a bullet flies into your living room. That’s what happened to a family on the east side of York. Chad Reed showed us where one bullet went into his house, the marking so big you don’t need to get close to see […]
YORK, PA
