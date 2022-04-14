California proposes ban on sale of gas vehicles by 2035
California regulators unveiled a plan to ban the sale of new gas cars by 2035 on Thursday, the state's latest effort to combat greenhouse gas emissions. The plan from the...www.foxnews.com
Good. That way nobody can leave California. The large cities has rolling black outs during the summer because of ac use. Now add all the electric cars and see what happens.
they better start installing the infrastructure to support it , just drive by a big condo or apartment complex low income or luxury how the heck does everyone plug in out in the parking lots?????
Washington State has already enacted such a ban sometime in the future! With the grid lock in LA the energizer bunny gonna be more popular than ever!
Comments / 67