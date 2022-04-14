ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Amazon Is Dominating Yet Another Industry

By Anthony Di Pizio
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon ( AMZN -2.46% ) is best known to consumers for its world-leading e-commerce business, but to investors, it garners equal attention for its cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services. Yet in true Amazon style, the company is rapidly advancing in newer segments like electric vehicles (EVs) and advertising....

