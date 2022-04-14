ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE: DEA issuing warning after string of overdose deaths in DC

By Sierra Fox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is issuing a public safety alert after a string of overdose deaths in the District. In January, 10 people overdosed in the Navy Yard area of D.C. and nine of them died. This was the first mass casualty event involving fentanyl in...

WTOP

DC police arrest 2 in Southwest fentanyl overdoses that left 9 dead

Police in D.C. said two people have been arrested in a string of deadly fentanyl overdoses, and one person is in custody in the killing of a Special Police officer. On Wednesday, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on a series of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in January involving 14 people, of which nine died, in Southwest.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJLA

10 people dead during 3-day drug overdose spike, authorities searching for suspects

WASHINGTON (7News) — A total of 17 medical emergencies, all suspected drug overdoses, were reported over the last three days, D.C. police said during a press conference on Tuesday. The calls began Saturday, April 9, around 10 a.m. and continued through Monday, April 11. The suspected overdoses were primarily...
NBC Washington

2 Arrested in Connection to 9 Fentanyl Overdose Deaths in DC

Two people were arrested and charged in connection to a slew of overdoses that took the lives of nine people earlier this year in D.C., police announced Wednesday. Sheldon Marbley, 43, and 23 year-old Shameka Hayes, both of Northwest D.C., were arrested Tuesday in the Cleveland Park area of the city. They're charged with multiple narcotics offenses, including distributing cocaine and fentanyl, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
