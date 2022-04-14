Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Garrett and extreme western Allegany counties in Maryland, western portions of Grant, Mineral and Pendleton counties in West Virginia, western Highland County and the northern and central Blue Ridge in Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most snow accumulation will be above 2000 feet and will be mostly confined to unpaved surfaces, though some slush on roads is likely.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO