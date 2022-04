Transit comes first at VTA, but the San Jose agency sees a big future in residential real estate. Earlier this month, VTA announced several significant updates about housing projects being built on agency-owned land, also known as transit-oriented developments (TODs). On March 9, California invested $29 million to build a 569-unit housing project near Tamien Station in San Jose. A few days prior, VTA’s board of directors agreed to seek a developer to build a housing project near Winchester Station in Campbell with up to 105 residential spaces.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO