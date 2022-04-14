Wordle’s word of the day for April 14, game #299 (Spoiler)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has done it again: we found another holy grail for our bathrooms. Back in 2020, a TikToker by the name of Teresa Caruso, also known as @teresalauracaruso showed her top Amazon must-haves in a quick TikTok video. The video has already garnered a few million views, with people flooding their Amazon carts with her suggestions. The bathroom suggestions were amazing, but there’s one that piqued our interest.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO