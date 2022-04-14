ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Wordle’s word of the day for April 14, game #299 (Spoiler)

By Taylor Sanzo
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thursday’s Wordle word of the day is one for those who are experts in the kitchen. The objective of the online word game is to guess a secret five letter word in six tries, using a series of...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Game#Spoiler#Video Game
MassLive.com

‘TikTok has changed my life’: With 8.7 million followers, Massachusetts-native Sheena Melwani brings songs, family and dad jokes

In 2009, Sheena Melwani stood behind home plate and sang the National Anthem to a packed Fenway Park. “It was one of those moments that I could feel the excitement rushing through my veins. To have all those people singing with you in this amazing space — I think that’s probably one of the highlights of my life,” she told MassLive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Hoppy Easter! Baby kangaroo is filmed going wild with excitement on being given eggs to play with by staff at Texas zoo

A video posted on Twitter Sunday showed just how excited a baby kangaroo became after staff members at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas gave him some colorful eggs to play with. The 33-second video, posted online by the San Antonio Zoological Society, starts with Mako the kangaroo sniffing and pawing at a yellow egg, apparently trying to figure out what to make of it.
ANIMALS
SheKnows

Never Waste Another Drop Of Product Again With This $16 TikTok-Viral Tool

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has done it again: we found another holy grail for our bathrooms. Back in 2020, a TikToker by the name of Teresa Caruso, also known as @teresalauracaruso showed her top Amazon must-haves in a quick TikTok video. The video has already garnered a few million views, with people flooding their Amazon carts with her suggestions. The bathroom suggestions were amazing, but there’s one that piqued our interest.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
73K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy