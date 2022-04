A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey. The tornado was rated EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which ranges from 0 for weakest to 5 for most powerful. Peak winds were estimated at 122 mph as the tornado moved along a path nearly 2 miles long and 125 yards wide between Gladesboro and Laurel Fork in Carroll County from 9:45 to 9:47 p.m.

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 23 DAYS AGO