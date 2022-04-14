ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Eagles Go Defense-Heavy in ESPN 7-Round Mock Draft

By Mike Gill
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After watching the Eagles wrap up their 2021 season that ended with a 9-8 mark and a ugly NFC Wild Card round exit, the Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of holes to fill in the upcoming NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid has the Eagles addressing a number of those...

973espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Mountainous Free-Agent Offensive Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed free-agent offensive tackle Brandon Kemp. Originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Kemp spent his rookie year on the practice squad and then all of 2021 on Injured Reserve following an injury to his labrum.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles could be interested in trading for Pro Bowl quarterback, report says

Howie Roseman can say it until he’s blue in the face: the Philadelphia Eagles will head into the 2022 season with Jalen Hurts at quarterback. But with a pair of first-round picks in each of the next two NFL drafts, and with the Eagles general manager’s love for wheeling and dealing, you can never say never when it comes to Philadelphia rolling the dice at quarterback.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Kentucky State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Philadelphia, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos share big news about sale of franchise

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.
DENVER, CO
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Reacts To Friday’s Stephon Gilmore News

On Friday morning, free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore announced his decision to join the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 NFL season. This news came despite reports that the former defensive player of the year was “in contact” with the Los Angeles Rams about a potential free-agent deal earlier this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Axios Denver

Hot Home: Broncos QB Russell Wilson buys Cherry Hills listing for $25 million

The house makes the home for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his celebrity wife, Ciara, who purchased a $25 million, 20,060-square-foot mansion in Cherry Hills Village to cement their status as Denverites.By the numbers: The Denver mansion, built in 2018, sits on five acres, has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There's also a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a nine-car garage, a basketball court and a guest apartment on the property.Details: Duchess Investments LLC., an independent investment firm based in Seattle, bought the two-story Englewood listing, according to a deed filed with the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office, Lily O'Neill at BusinessDen first reported and Axios later confirmed. The former Seattle Seahawks QB used Duchess Investments for a home purchase in Washington state in 2015, per Geekwire.The intrigue: Previously, the Denver metro area's priciest residential property — a Four Seasons Hotel penthouse — was sold in 2020 for $16 million.Flashback: The Denver Broncos traded for the quarterback in mid-March in a deal that represented "one of the largest trades in NFL history," ESPN sports reporter Adam Schefter wrote.Zoom out: On Tuesday, Wilson listed the family's 11,104-square-foot waterfront home in Bellevue, Wash., for $36 million.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Robinson
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions now have one less pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Well, we thought the Detroit Lions were going to have nine picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft but that will not be the case. Chris Burke of The Athletic has confirmed that the Lions do not hold the No. 234 overall pick as we thought they did as it is the property of the Denver Broncos by virtue of the Trinity Benson trade that took place just before the start of the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#The Eagles#American Football#Mock Draft#Nfc#The Philadelphia Eagles#Purdue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Turns out the Broncos have 9 draft picks, not 8

When the league announced the order for the 2022 NFL draft last month, they officially said the Denver Broncos had eight picks. After that, Broncos general manager George Paton said on more than one occasion that the team had nine picks. Broncos Wire assumed Paton was just misspeaking. In hindsight, that was a silly assumption given how diligent Paton is in the draft process.
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Browns, Seahawks reportedly playing 'blinking game' over Baker Mayfield

As the Cleveland Browns quietly and unofficially wait and hope that some team will match their asking price for quarterback Baker Mayfield roughly one month after they landed star signal-caller Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, teams such as the Seattle Seahawks understandably aren't willing "to give up much" for the 2018 first overall draft pick who is now surplus to requirements in Cleveland but who is also owed a fully guaranteed salary of $18.858 million for 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
97.3 ESPN

Take Me Out To The Ballgame! Phillies part of busy sports weekend

On Wednesday, I attended the Phillies-Mets game afternoon game at Citizens Bank Park with my daughter. It was a beautiful day for a "Business Person Special" early in the season. We had great seats in left field in the 4th row and had the opportunity to get our Manco & Manco Pizza at the Ballpark. There are several things for younger kids to do when at the Phillies game and keeping a six-year-old entertained for nine innings after eating cotton candy and water ice is tough, especially when the Phillies are losing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos player reveals how Russell Wilson is taking leadership role

Russell Wilson seems to be fitting right in with his new Denver Broncos teammates. Wilson has quickly taken over a leadership role among his Broncos teammates, and that is apparent from how they speak about him. The new Broncos quarterback has regularly FaceTimed his teammates on both sides of the ball. One of them is wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who marveled over Wilson’s ability to take command of the offense.
DENVER, CO
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy