Ohio State

Ohio Supreme Court hears arguments over local fees for streaming services

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS (AP) — Are streaming services the same as cable operators?. The obvious answer might be no, but it’s becoming a big question for...

Patriot Female
3d ago

It will just be passed on to the consumers. That is the problem with taxing corporations. They don’t pay the taxes the customers end up paying it as they raise their prices.

