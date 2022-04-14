Ohio Supreme Court hears arguments over local fees for streaming services

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments in a case challenging the timing of the special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Jim Inhofe. Enid attorney Stephen Jones argues that because Inhofe hasn't officially resigned yet, although he's announced his intent to retire next year, Gov. Kevin Stitt was premature in setting a special U.S. Senate election to coincide with this year's regularly scheduled elections.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO