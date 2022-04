TORONTO — Buck Martinez, the longtime broadcaster of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced Sunday that he is stepping away from the microphone after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez, 73, who also played for three teams during a 17-year major league career from 1969 to 1986, made his announcement via Sportsnet on Twitter. Martinez said his call of Sunday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Oakland Athletics will be his last “for a little while.”

MLB ・ 42 MINUTES AGO