ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

mehro: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. I find mehro's voice...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
knpr

Tiny Desk Meets SXSW: Pom Pom Squad

Every year, NPR Music participates in the SXSW music festival, whether it's curating a stage or simply attending hundreds of shows at the annual event in Austin, Texas. In 2020, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic, but it returned last March as an online festival. We programmed a virtual "stage" of Tiny Desk (home) concerts in 2021 in a series called Tiny Desk Meets SXSW. This year we return again, virtually, with another round of Tiny Desk Meets SXSW: four videos filmed in various locations, all of them full of surprises.
AUSTIN, TX
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Buckley
Person
Joshua Bryant
Person
Bobby Carter
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The Library of Congress adds 25 titles, including Alicia Keys and Ricky Martin

When the World Trade Center was destroyed on Sept. 11, 2001, staffers at the city's largest public radio station struggled to report the news — not because their transmitter was atop one of the Twin Towers. But our colleagues at WNYC persevered and managed to keep New Yorkers informed throughout the horror and chaos of that terrible day and provide the first eyewitness accounts of the attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Janelle Monáe's 'Dirty Computer' comes alive in a new collection of stories

JANELLE MONAE: (Singing) Dirty computer, walk in line... RASCOE: That's right. The world of "Dirty Computer," first explored in Monae's Grammy-nominated album from 2018, now fills the pages of a new book out this week. It's called "The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories Of Dirty Computer." It's a collection co-written by Janelle Monae. The musician, actor and now author joins us now. Welcome to the program.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr Music#Concerts#Poetry
The Independent

Coachella 2022 live: Day 3 of California music festival gets underway with The Weeknd to headline

After a two-year absence, Coachella has made its highly anticipated return.Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.Day 3 of the festival arrives following memorable sets from composer, Danny Elfman, the oldest artist performing at this year’s youth-focused Coachella by some margin, and a farewell show from Brockhampton. Billie Eilish-mania swept the site ahead of her performance on Saturday 16 April, following fellow headliner Harry Styles’s show on the first night, which included a surprise appearance from the queen of country herself, Shania Twain.Read more: Harry Styles review: Cheesy chat, One Direction hits and a cameo from country queen Shania TwainCoachella 2022 Day 2 talking points: From a surprise Gorillaz appearance to The Simpsons theme, live!Maneskin Q&A: ‘Our new single was inspired by Ukraine – we wanted to raise our voice for something meaningful’Find all the updates from this year’s festival below
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Beloved Group Reunites at Coachella 6 Years After Breakup

Coachella attendees were treated to an incredible surprise on Saturday – the reunion of defunct K-pop girl group 2NE1. The pop group stopped performing live together in 2015 and officially disbanded in 2016, and there have been no promises of a reunion since then. On Saturday, they returned to the stage in the Coachella Valley.
MUSIC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy