Middleburg nurse pleads guilty to tampering with patients’ medication

Local nurse pleads guilty to charges she stole fentanyl meant for critically ill patients. (Hailshadow/iStock )

Jacksonville, FL — Monique Elizabeth Carter, 35, plead guilty Wednesday to federal charges that she tampered with medication meant for patients in intensive care.

Federal court documents show Carter, of Middleburg, was a registered nurse working at a Jacksonville hospital.

The documents didn’t state which hospital.

The investigation started in September 2021 when a hospital pharmacist noticed that some fentanyl syringes had been tampered with.

After that, a supervisor noticed a pattern of Carter checking out doses of fentanyl for patients, then checking the syringes back into the hospital’s inventory.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Carter admitted to removing fentanyl from syringes and replacing the drug with saline.

She was then using fentanyl at home. She denied using the drug while on duty at the hospital.

Tampering with the drugs meant the critically ill patients she was caring for were receiving diluted drugs that were not safe or effective.

Carter faces a maximum penalty of ten years in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

©2022 Cox Media Group