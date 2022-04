CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County has been a lightning rod for criticism in recent months. The quasi-governmental entity with appointed civilian members -- responsible for handing out millions of tax dollars each year to programs for substance use and mental health disorders -- has drawn scrutiny from health leaders about whether it’s funding the right service providers and enacting the right quality controls. The board has been ridiculed for needing several tries to draft a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. And it was exposed for its policy promoting employee health and well-being with reimbursements for expenses like golf lessons and private dance instruction.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO