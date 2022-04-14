Teen in critical condition after shooting in front of southwest-side apartment complex

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed in the courtyard of an Arlington apartment complex Friday evening, March 18. No one has been arrested. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Timberlake Circle. The victim, who’s identity has not yet been released, was in his 30s. Investigators believe just before the shooting, the victim went to speak with another person in the complex about a fight that took place between their children. No other details have been released.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO