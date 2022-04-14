ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

Area Republicans Gather for Lincoln Day Dinner

wamwamfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea Republicans gathered last night for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the National Guard Armory in Washington. Several State and...

www.wamwamfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Candidates featured at Jefferson County Lincoln Day Dinner

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County Republicans met Wednesday night for their 2022 Lincoln Day Dinner. The event saw hundreds of people travel to downtown Steubenville to hear from GOP candidates at the county level and a roundtable featuring both local and state candidates.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

Lincoln Day Dinner to feature Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will be the keynote speaker at the Tuscarawas County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner on April 20. LaRose took office in January of 2019 as Ohio’s 51st secretary of state.  He previously served two terms in the State Senate, where he spearheaded efforts to increase government transparency and efficiency, particularly in the areas of election administration and regulatory reform.  LaRose hails from Northeast Ohio where he grew up on a small...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Daviess County, IN
City
Washington, IN
Washington, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Daviess County, IN
Government
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Braun
Person
Larry Bucshon
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

GOP candidate Charles Herbster accused of groping several women, including Nebraska state senator, report says

Charles Herbster, a frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Nebraska and a Trump-backed candidate, has been accused of groping a sitting GOP state senator and seven other women, the Nebraska Examiner reported.In its investigation, the outlet alleges that Mr Herbster inappropriately touched eight women in separate incidents dating back to 2017 and spanning to this year.Mr Herbster, who is currently on a three-city campaign tour in his bid for governor and was joined Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr, has denied the allegations.One of the women who confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that the GOP candidate for governor had touched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Southern Indiana#The National Guard#National Guard Armory#State#Federal Office Holders#Gop
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections: April 4 - April 8, 2022

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for April 4 - April 8, 2022. 15 National Ave Food Mart, 15 National Ave. West Terre Haute - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found pints, half gallons and gallons of milk in walk in cooler between 51 and 52 degrees Fahrenheit. Found squeegee stored in hand wash sink.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy