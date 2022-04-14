ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another murder-suicide in Tampa Bay leaves brothers dead in Wesley Chapel, deputies say

By Josh Fiallo
 3 days ago
A man is suspected of killing his brother and then himself in the Meadow Pointe area of Wesley Chapel on Wednesday, deputies said. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

WESLEY CHAPEL — A man is suspected of killing his brother before taking his own life Wednesday night in the Meadow Pointe area, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

Few details about the incident were released, including the names and ages of the two men, how they were killed and where their bodies were discovered.

The deaths mark at least the seventh murder-suicide to involve people from Tampa Bay this year. A spate of killings in January and February was followed by a father killing his 9-year-old son and himself in St. Petersburg last week.

In the St. Petersburg shooting, the bodies of Andres Chateau and 44-year-old Kevin Bybee were discovered by Chateau’s mother when she went to pick her son up from his father’s apartment, according to St. Petersburg police. Both died from gunshot wounds inflicted by Bybee, police said.

It was the second incident where a father killed his son before himself in Tampa Bay. The first happened on Feb. 11, when Pasco deputies say a father shot his adult son, then himself at a home in the Trinity West neighborhood. Their names were not released.

Just two days earlier, on Feb. 9, Pinellas deputies found the bodies of Frances “Darlene” Neubert, 73, and Jeffrey Dinyer, 51, in a mobile home at the Lake Haven Mobile Home Park in Dunedin. They said it appeared that Dinyer shot Neubert before shooting himself.

On Feb. 5, Pasco deputies said a man killed his wife, then himself in the Trinity West neighborhood of Pasco County. Friends identified the couple on social media as Bihn and Tina Pham, Vietnam natives who owned tire shops in New Port Richey and Hudson.

On Jan. 29, authorities said Daniel Leyden, a detective with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, shot Abigail Bieber, a Hillsborough deputy with whom he was romantically involved, while the two were on vacation with friends in St. Augustine.

And Pasco sheriff’s deputies reported on Jan. 12 that a man entered his home in Land O’ Lakes and found the bodies of his wife and their two young children after what authorities described as an apparent murder-suicide.

Need help?

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, reach out to the 24–hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255; contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741; or chat with someone online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211 or by visiting crisiscenter.com.

Comments / 4

