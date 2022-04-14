ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

More windy and dry days ahead

By Mike Nelson
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
The windy weather is getting annoying, but it will continue across Colorado for the next couple of days as a strong jet stream is blowing from west to east across the nation. These strong winds aloft are helping to inspire all of the windy conditions on the ground.

Winter weather will remain in the northern and central mountains with more wind and light snow. The mountains along the Continental Divide can expect another 1 to 2 inches of snow along with more strong winds

A weak cold front will bring light snow to the mountains on Friday and windy weather to Denver and the Eastern Plains. Highs will be in the low 60s for Denver, but only in the mid-50s over northeastern Colorado. In the mountains, it will be windy with light snow and temperatures in upper 30s to low 40s.

Finally, the weekend will be warmer, drier and a little less windy! Highs will be in the middle 60s on the plains with 40s in the mountains.

Easter Sunday will be very nice! Early morning temperatures should be around 40 degrees at sunrise and readings will be in the mid- to upper 60s in the afternoon. Unfortunately, the gusty winds will return in the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and dry, but unfortunately still windy!

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

