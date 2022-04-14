ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Each Botched Home Run Call From John Sterling Is Somehow Funnier Than the Last

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rza6H_0f92h5uk00

It is standard operating procedure for an entire baseball stadium to rise to its feet and start counting the runs prematurely when a member of the home team hits any fly ball more than 250 feet. Paying customers are notoriously bad at judging speed and distance, with most refusing to ever learn that you should be watching the outfielder, not the ball. New York Yankees broadcasting legend John Sterling is much better than a replacement pinstripe enthusiast, but even he has his missteps.

None funnier than last night, when Giancarlo Stanton stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth down two with two on and blasted a ball deep into the night.

"Swung on, there it goes! Deep left-center. That ball is high! It is far! It is gone! ...... But caught."

For those scoring at home, "gone but caught" goes down as a F-7.

Sterling is beloved and the last thing any sports blogger wants to do is anger irrational Yankees fans, yet it's worth wondering aloud how the hell something like this happens. You're at the game. Facing the outfield. The ball falls a good 8 feet shy of the wall and finds safe harbor in the left fielder's glove. The crowd doesn't explode. So what, exactly, are you calling if not the pre-planned theater bit in your head?

There's something to be said about not letting facts get in the way of a good story.

A cursory look into The Big Lead archives shows Sterling has been botching dingers since the site began. His masterpiece came last year, during the Wild Card Game.

The Yankees are a notoriously cash-poor franchise so they're obviously stuck with Sterling. But part of baseball is loving the homer announcer's blemishes, so perhaps this is all part of the charm.


This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Each Botched Home Run Call From John Sterling Is Somehow Funnier Than the Last .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

MLB fans go nuts over unfortunate incident

Normally, getting picked off of first base is the worst thing that can happen to a runner. But Alcides Escobar would likely disagree. Normally, an errant throw on a pickoff attempt is an opportunity for the runner to advance a base. But Escobar didn’t get that opportunity in Thursday’s game. — or maybe even two.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Homer, NY
The Big Lead

Fan Arrested For Punching Police Officer at Toronto Blue Jays Home Opener

The Toronto Blue Jays won their season opener on Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers, 10-8. Meanwhile, up in the stands a woman punched a police officer in the face and got arrested. The incident took place in the 500 level when a man and woman got into a physical altercation with other fans. As the couple was being escorted out the female fan got pushed or bumped from behind by the guy who was with her. The woman then turned around and hit a female officer in the face.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley’s Girlfriend Posts Pics On Instagram After Timberwolves Beat Clippers, Congratulating Her Boyfriend For Making The NBA Playoffs

Patrick Beverley made a lot of headlines earlier this week when he effusively celebrated the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference play-in tournament. They secured their spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but for Bev and the T-Wolves meant more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
The Big Lead

Bubba Watson Served the Worst Masters Champions Dinner Menu Ever. Twice.

Tonight is the annual Masters' Champions Dinner. The menu, selected by defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, was released this morning and it sounds pretty damn good. The kind of meal one might purchase a counterfeit green dinner jacket to sneak into. Is it one of the best Masters dinners ever? We'll leave that to the attendees to decide, but we definitely know it won't be the worst. That honor belongs to Bubba Watson.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Three Anthony Davis Trade Destinations

The Los Angeles Lakers' no-good, very bad season will be coming to an end in a few weeks. Whether it be by means of missing the playoffs entirely, in the play-in tournament, or at the hands of a juggernaut first-round opponent, the Lakers will be on vacation sooner rather than later.
NBA
The Big Lead

Is Tiger Woods Limping Already?

Tiger Woods turned Monday and Tuesday into an extravaganza in Augusta as excitement over his return reaches levels of delirium. We're about 24 hours away from seeing how his body responds to meaningful golf after such a long layoff and daunting physical obstacles. Woods' fellow players have lined up to talk about how good he looks and how tight his game is, and nothing would be better than seeing the man with five green jackets in contention for a sixth.
GOLF
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Now Calling Out James Harden as Sixers' Slide Continues

When you sign James Harden you sign up for the full James Harden experience and sometimes that can be frustrating. The contact-seeking lefty had a night to forget on Thursday, missing 11 of the 15 shots he took in a disappointing loss to the suddenly decent Detroit Pistons. As a result, the Philadelphia 76ers are now fourth in the Eastern Conference and need to string some wins together immediately to ensure multiple rounds of home-court advantage.
NBA
The Spun

Photos Of Josh Allen, Girlfriend Going Viral This Weekend

Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, were spotted out in Los Angeles. The couple enjoyed dinner at Catch LA, per Williams’ post on social media. Of course, whenever an NFL star and his girlfriend go out to dinner, there is plenty of paparazzi to capture the moment.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy